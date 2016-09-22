India donates books to U.G

The University of Guyana was further bolstered on Tuesday, when it received a donation of books, courtesy of the Indian High Commission. Some 150 books of various titles were handed over to the University yesterday.

The topics range from Philology, History, International Law, International Relations and Religion just to name a few.

Second Secretary of Commerce and Development Cooperation, Shashi Mohan Joshi, who made the presentation on behalf of the Indian High Commission said, “The Commission has had interactions with the University since its humble beginnings in 1963. Some five decades ago.”

Joshi added, “The books are general in nature and may not cater to the faculty syllabus at the University. However, the Commission is cognizant of the fact that the books will be of much use to researchers.”

An offer was also extended to the University, encouraging the institution to highlight syllabus relevant books published in Indian. Noting the Commission’s willingness to make the books available free of cost.

Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed, received the books on behalf of the University with much thanks. The Deputy Vice Chancellor made mention of the Rabindranath Tagore collection of books donated back in 2006.

Tagore was a Bengali polymath who reshaped Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“We are working very hard, not only to get a new library, but also to ensure that it is really up to date, modern and are really able to meet the needs of what we want to do at the university”

She also noted the university has several Indian nationals in their employ, adding that the academia is very pleased with their performance. The official also highlighted Guyanese, who are currently in India studying to acquire a PHD in media video and community.