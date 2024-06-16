Latest update June 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Mechanic electrocuted while operating crane

Jun 16, 2024 News

The crane’s arm that came into contact with the high voltage wire.

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old mechanic was electrocuted on Friday while operating a crane at Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a statement by the Ministry of Labour, the crane’s arm came into contact with a high voltage electrical wire along the Public Road at Foulis.

The dead man was identified as Ramraj Palakhadari of Haslington, ECD.

At the time of his death, Palakhadari was employed with SE Auto Sale and Spare Parts at Foulis. He was tasked with repairing, renovating, and displaying the vehicles sold by the company.

Palakhandari had reported early for work, which is customary and was removing the crane out of the compound to be displayed for public viewing when the incident occurred, the Labour Ministry said.

“After parking the vehicle, Palakhadari was utilising the crane controls at the left of the vehicle to extend the arm of the crane,” the ministry said.

It was while doing so, the arm of the crane came into contact with a nearby electrical wire transmitting some 13,800 volts of electricity.

The electricity flowed through the metal arm and went straight to the control electrocuting Palakhadari, who sustained burns to his hands, torso and feet.

Observing the incident, his employer tried to remove him from the vehicle but was shocked too and had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The relevant authorities subsequently summoned and Palakhadari’s body was removed.

Investigations are ongoing.

