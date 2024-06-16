Housewife on $150k bail for possession of narcotics

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old housewife from Long Dam, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was placed on $150,000 bail on Friday for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on its Facebook page said that the woman, Jasodra Muriall, was arrested on June 13, 2024. She appeared before Principal Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Mahaica Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 14, 2024.

Muriall was found to be in possession of 667 grams of marijuana. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The matter has been adjourned and is scheduled to return to court on July 5, 2024 for further proceedings.