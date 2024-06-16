Construction worker nabbed with 895 grams of cannabis in yard

Latest update June 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old construction worker of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was caught on Friday with 895 grams of cannabis.
The man was nabbed during a ‘cordon and search’ operation by ranks of the Enmore Police Station. Reports are that police after receiving a tip visited a home located at Haslington New Housing Scheme and observed a man standing in front of a yard with a bulk black plastic bag.
Upon noticing the ranks and the police vehicle, the man immediately ran into the yard and made an attempt to escape. However, the ranks gave chase and he was caught, with the bulky black plastic bag.
The bag was searched and police found a compressed parcel along with ten small, transparent Ziploc bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems, all suspected to be from the cannabis plant.
The 41-year-old construction worker was informed of the offence and cautioned, and the ranks searched the home and yard but found no additional narcotics or items of interest.
The man was subsequently arrested and taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where the weighed narcotics totaled 895 grams.
Investigations are ongoing.
