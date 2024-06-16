Health Ministry seeking bids to construct Moruca Hospital

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health is seeking a contractor to design and build a modern hospital at Moruca, Region One.

Invitation for bids has been published by the Department of Public Information which states that the project is expected to be opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board Office on August 20, 2024.

The tender document states that the Government of Guyana has received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana project and intends to use part of the proceeds to fund the hospital project.

Kaieteur News understands that the state-of-the-art facility is set to feature a modern medical laboratory, and a 24-hour operated Accident and Emergency Unit among other facilities. The site for the new hospital has already been identified and it is located at 3 Miles, Moruca.

Meanwhile, in a separate advertisement, the ministry also tendered for consultancy services to supervise the construction of the hospital. This too is being funded by the IDB.

The document states that consultancy is expected to commence in October 2024 and should continue for approximately 48 months. The advertisement explained that the consultant, once selected, is expected to execute services such as supervising the design process including ensuring relevant construction permits are obtained by the Construction Company, overseeing civil works and equipment installation necessary for the construction of the hospital.

In this regard, the consulting firm will provide technical assistance in the socio-environmental, administrative, financial planning, acquisition, strengthening in management, technical development and project operational and administrative areas to support the Health Care Network Strengthening in Guyana project.

Also, the firm is expected to supervise the Defects Liability Period to ensure adherence.

This publication had reported that the US$97 million IDB loan secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

It was reported that the loan will be used to improve the health of the Guyanese population through increased access, quality, and efficiency of health services by improving health outcomes associated with low and high complexity procedures.

This will be done by expanding the capacity of strategic hospitals, by extending coverage of diagnostic, medical consultation, and patient management services, inclusive of the country’s hinterlands, through digital health; and by increasing the efficiency of the public health system, by strengthening key logistic, management, and support processes and inputs.

The project is also expected to target infrastructure improvement and expansion in seven priority hospitals, namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital (NARH) and the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC), as well as four District Hospitals located in the hinterland (Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem).

Picture: Moruca

Caption: Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and team back in February this year visiting the site for the new hospital at 3 Miles Moruca, Region One.