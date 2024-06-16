Indian nationals who entered Guyana illegally sent back to Suriname

Kaieteur News –

Eight Indian nationals were sent back to Suriname on Friday after they were caught entering Guyana illegally, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

In a statement to the media, police said that two motorcars were intercepted at the entrance of the No. 63 Beach, Corentyne, Berbice on Friday at about 00:38hrs.

Police on a mobile patrol at the beach observed the two cars bearing registration numbers PAB 9258 and HD 26 heading north and then suddenly stopped. As a result, the ranks approached the vehicles and observed four occupants in each vehicle along with the drivers.

They were escorted to the Springlands Police Station. The occupants of the car bearing registration number PAB 9258 have been identified as Saurab, a 22-year-old, who is unemployed and resides in India, 26-year-old Rathee Sahil, a farmer of Delhi, India, 23-year-old Rahul, a farmer who resides at Chandigarh, India and 23-year-old Sagar, also a farmer of Chandigarh, India.

The driver of the vehicle bearing registration number HC 26, was identified as a 43-year-old hire car driver who resides at Haslington, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The occupants of the hire car were identified as 19-year-old Gurlall Singh Bajwa of Dareilly, India, 36-year-old Hardeep Singh, a farmer of Chandigarh, India, 23-year-old Baldev Singh, a farmer of Dehradun, India and 22-year-old Gurjit Singh of Jalandhar, India.

Police said checks on Republic of India passports show that all eight of the Indian nationals arrived in Suriname between May 18 and May 27, 2024, and entered Guyana without presenting themselves to an Immigration officer.

After being processed by police, the men were handed over to the Immigration Department and were sent back to Suriname, the last country, which they visited legally.

