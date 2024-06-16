Man shoots brother at Port Kaituma Backdam

Latest update June 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Kaieteur News – A miner on Friday shot his brother to the shoulder with an AR-15 rifle during an argument at 42 Mile Backdam, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One.

Police identified the victim as Daniel David of Falls Top, Port Kaituma. According to reports, Daniel and his brother, the suspect, work together on the same dredge (used to mine gold) in the backdam.

On Friday afternoon, the brothers were reportedly consuming alcohol at a shop in the backdam when they had a misunderstanding and an argument ensued.

Things escalated quickly and the suspect left but returned armed with an AR-15 rifle, and shot Daniel to his left shoulder.  The suspect then took his wounded brother to their mining camp where he placed him in a hammock.

Police were alerted and ranks visited the location where they found the wounded victim and the suspect in possession of the AR-15 rifle and two live rounds of matching ammunition.

The suspect was arrested immediately and the weapon was confiscated while the victim was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

