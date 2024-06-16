Sophia man remanded for possession of firearm, ammo and narcotics

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old taxi driver from Lot 346, Section ‘B’ in Sophia was remanded on Friday to prison after being charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and narcotics.

Shakeil Grant was arrested by a police officer from the Sparendaam Police Station on June 11, 2024 and formally charged on June 14 for the three offences.

The charges against Grant include possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of ammunition without a licence, and possession of narcotics. He was found to be in possession of 8.5 grams of cannabis.

Grant appeared before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court #2, where the charges were read out to him. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Bail was objected to by the prosecutor and he was remanded to prison. Grant is scheduled to return to court on July 17, 2024 for further proceedings and disclosure.