Man, 64, shot in execution attempt

Kaieteur News – A 64-year-old labourer is currently nursing a gunshot wound in the region of his hand, after he survived an execution attempt by an unidentifiable male on Friday in the vicinity of Muneshwars Limited, Water Street, Georgetown.

Injured is Joseph Singh. Police reported that the shooting occurred at about 21:30hrs.

Investigations revealed that Singh was proceeding north on Water Street, when he observed a grey ‘Pitbull’ bus with ‘Trade Plate’ carrying two unidentifiable males, one of whom reportedly discharged several rounds in his direction. The bus then drove off in a northern direction.

Singh was shot to his hand and sought treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient.

Meanwhile, police noted that no spent shell was recovered when ranks visited the scene, however several Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were observed in the area, and detectives will review video footage of the alleged incident as investigation continues.