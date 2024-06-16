Latest update June 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man, 64, shot in execution attempt

Jun 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 64-year-old labourer is currently nursing a gunshot wound in the region of his hand, after he survived an execution attempt by an unidentifiable male on Friday in the vicinity of Muneshwars Limited, Water Street, Georgetown.

Injured is Joseph Singh. Police reported that the shooting occurred at about 21:30hrs.

Investigations revealed that Singh was proceeding north on Water Street, when he observed a grey ‘Pitbull’ bus with ‘Trade Plate’ carrying two unidentifiable males, one of whom reportedly discharged several rounds in his direction. The bus then drove off in a northern direction.

Singh was shot to his hand and sought treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient.

Meanwhile, police noted that no spent shell was recovered when ranks visited the scene, however several Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were observed in the area, and detectives will review video footage of the alleged incident as investigation continues.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GBA National Novices Championship concludes tonight

GBA National Novices Championship concludes tonight

Jun 16, 2024

– Little, Plass shine on Day two Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) National Novices Championship intensified on Friday at the National Gymnasium, featuring an exciting...
Read More
Edwards’ and Fraser’s goal fest highlight Round-of-16

Edwards’ and Fraser’s goal fest highlight...

Jun 16, 2024

Kumari and Dilhari bag three-fors as Sri Lanka go 1-0 up

Kumari and Dilhari bag three-fors as Sri Lanka go...

Jun 16, 2024

Taffin Khan successfully retains National Chess Title

Taffin Khan successfully retains National Chess...

Jun 16, 2024

GMMAF Strategy Meeting sets stage for IMMAF Pan Am Championships

GMMAF Strategy Meeting sets stage for IMMAF Pan...

Jun 16, 2024

Second annual GGA National Junior Golf Drive, Chip/Putt Championship set for July 5

Second annual GGA National Junior Golf Drive,...

Jun 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Teachers are not poorly paid

    Kaieteur News – Red Thread, a non-governmental organization, is claiming that teachers are receiving starvation wages.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]