Woman sets ex-boyfriend on fire

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old woman on Wednesday set her child father on fire following an argument over his missing wallet.
The man was identified as Edmond Moses, a taxi driver, 32, of New Market Street Cummingsburg. Police have arrested the woman. She was identified as Melissa David and has reportedly admitted to committing the heinous act.
According to reports the two shared a relationship in the past and have a child together. Although they have separated they live at the same apartment building but in separate apartments.
Edmond Moses said he had lost his wallet containing $ 18,000. He then raised an alarm and the woman returned an empty wallet. When he inquired about the money an argument ensued. It is suspected that he might have accused her of attempting to steal it and they had an argument which led to a fight. During the scuffle, the woman doused him with thinners and set him on fire. Moses is presently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
