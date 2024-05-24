Three elderly women rescued from burning house in Albouystown

Kaieteur News – On Thursday afternoon, in the densely populated neighborhood of Albouys Street, Albouystown, three elderly women were dramatically saved from their home after it was engulfed in flames.

The fire drew a large crowd of concerned onlookers and residents who sprang into action in an attempt to quell the blaze. As the fire raged, passers-by and local residents grabbed water and sand buckets, frantically trying to douse the flames. Despite their courageous efforts, the intensity of the fire rendered their attempts futile. The fire, which started in a flat house at the back of the property, quickly spread to the adjoining two-storey house at the front, fueled by the old wooden structures.

The Guyana Fire Service deployed fire tenders to the scene, arriving within 20 minutes. Firefighters worked swiftly to control the blaze and ensure the safety of the elderly women trapped inside. An eyewitness recounted the harrowing moments, saying, “two of the women were sickly and unable to move on their own. The third woman, who was more mobile, tried to help as much as she could. The fire started around three in the afternoon, and because the wood was old, it caught fire quickly and spread to the front house.”

Among those who rushed to the scene was Travis Ellis, an Opposition-elected councillor for the area. Ellis expressed his commitment to assisting the affected women, stating that he will do everything in his power to help the women. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and fire investigators have since launched a thorough investigation to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the blaze. The quick response from the fire service and the brave actions of the local community undoubtedly prevented a greater tragedy. This incident has highlighted the vulnerability of older wooden houses to fires and the importance of community solidarity in times of crisis. (Wayne Lyttle)