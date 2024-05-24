Man confesses to killing Corentyne welder

Kaieteur News – The prime suspect in the murder of a 25-year-old welder found dead on Wednesday in a car at the Auchlyne Cultivating Dam has confessed to killing him for being in a relationship with his wife.

Police had arrested two persons in connection with the death of the welder identified as Joshua Hardatt called ‘Money’ of Lot 371 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News confirmed with investigators that one of the arrested individuals admitted to killing Hardatt.

The suspect was recently released from prison after serving a jail sentence for a “wounding matter”, investigators told Kaieteur News.

During an interrogation he told police that Hardatt, a man he considered to be like a family member, had an affair with his wife while he was incarcerated. He claimed he had confronted Hardatt about the affair on the day he killed him.

The suspect reportedly said that Hardatt’s denial of the affair angered him and resulted in him beating the welder to death.

Police reported that the murder occurred between 18:00hrs on Tuesday and 08:00hrs on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that Hardatt left his home in his silver grey Toyota Premio motorcar with registration number PAD 1612 and ventured off to an unknown location.

Police said that at about 09:00hrs on Wednesday, Hardatt’s relatives received a call that his car was seen at Auchlyne Cultivating Dam.

As a result, the police were contacted and summoned to the location where Hardatt’s body was found face down in a crouching position in the back passenger seat of the car. Marks of violence were observed on his face and forehead while there was a wound to the back of his head.

His body was taken to Ramoo’s Funeral Home where it awaits a Post-Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, Hardatt’s sister said, “They killed him so cruelly, he don’t deserve such a death.”

The woman told Kaieteur News that, “He wasn’t a bad brother or someone bad to anyone, he always there to help and lend a helping hand whenever anyone needs him but we have to get justice for what they (suspects) did to my brother.”