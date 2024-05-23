Motorcyclist killed in Corentyne

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Tuesday in an accident along the Liverpool Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Dead is Zameer Alli, a labourer of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne. His pillion rider identified as Samuel Anderson, 23, of 34 St. Paul Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne sustained serious injuries too. His condition, however, is regarded as stable.

Reports are that Alli crashed his Honda XR motorcycle into a hire car, HD 3517 around 19:15 hrs.

Police said that initial investigations revealed that the car that was travelling west made a right turn north onto the public road when Alli crashed into its front side.

According to police, Alli was attempting to overtake the car when it made the right turn.

Neither Alli nor his pillion rider was wearing safety helmets at time of the crash. Though the pillion rider did not sustain severe head injuries, Alli reportedly did.

Meanwhile, passersby and eyewitnesses rendered assistance to the injured persons who were rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital. Alli died while receiving treatment.

A postmortem examination done on Wednesday revealed that Alli died of cerebral shock with haemorrhage and a fractured cervical spine.

Meanwhile, Anderson was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he is being treated for a fractured leg and abrasions to both of his hands.

The driver of the car is in police custody assisting with investigations.