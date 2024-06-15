Contract awarded to construct $421M CANU admin building

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana is spending $421.1 million to construct a new Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) administrative building on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown. DBL Group was awarded the contract to construct the building.

During a sod turning ceremony back in January, President Irfaan Ali had mentioned that government is looking to build CANU, a new headquarters which will consist of a regional integrated system.

He explained that this will allow CANU not only to function effectively out of the city but to function in every single region with same efficiency, same capability and with the same ability to proactively work against those who try to destroy the society with drugs.

“An important part what we are doing with CANU also is to build its capacity to integrate with other regional structure in the Caribbean, in Latin America and of course with our partners in the western hemisphere that is why the structure of CANU will reflect this new approach to the work that they do,” he added.

It was reported by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday that during an inspection exercise by Permanent Secretary Andre Ally and the engineering team on Thursday, the works on the administrative building stands at 23 per cent completed, with foundation and ground floor casting complete and steel frame erection due to commence next week.

Meanwhile, Green Plains Enterprise which was awarded a $149.6 million project to construct a culvert, fence, and security hut and storage unit for the CANU building is about 60 per cent completed. Works are said to be progressing smoothly.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has reported that among the projects inspected on Thursday include the reconstruction of the Special Constabulary Headquarters on Princes Street, Georgetown.

The building is scheduled to cost $146.1 million and is 77 per cent complete. The ministry noted that despite the contractual completion date having passed, ongoing works include painting, floor tiling, electrical, and plumbing installations.

The conversion of the North Ruimveldt Outpost to a police station is estimated to cost $123.8 million. The project is yet to begin and awaits a site handover from the Guyana Police Force.

At the reconstruction of the Juvenile Holding Centre project in Sophia, the ministry reported that the $243.1 million contract is 25 per cent complete with foundation works finished and the structural frame erection in progress.

As it relates to the $191 million Kitty Police Station project, the reconstruction works are at 36 per cent complete with preparations underway for casting the first-floor slab and beams. Similarly, the $116.7 million Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station project is currently at 88 percent complete, with the building finished and additional works scheduled for completion by June 30, 2024.

The ministry reported too that the Den Amstel Police Station which is being reconstructed for $82.2 million is at 95 per cent complete. Additionally, the $88.9 million project for the construction of the revetment and fence at the station has just begun.

The Ministry also inspected the Leonora Fire Station and said that $159.3 million project is 95 per cent complete. That building has already been handed over to the ministry.

Moreover, the Permanent Secretary reiterated the importance of adhering to projected timelines and instructed contractors to prioritize efficiency and timely completion of all work.