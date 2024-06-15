Child father of beheaded woman charged with murder

Kaieteur News – The 27-year-old gold miner who confessed to beheading the mother of his child, Paulette Edwards, at Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One was on Friday charged with murder and remanded to prison.

The accused, Silos France made his first court appearance virtually at the Port Kaituma Police Station before Magistrate Robindranauth Singh, where the capital offence charge was read to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

France reportedly killed Edwards between June 4 and 7. Her headless, nude and decomposing body was found on June 7 among a clump of bushes in a swamped area in the vicinity of Cat Walk, Port Kaituma. On June 8, police found the woman’s severed head and was able to confirm her identity.

Edwards was last seen alive on June 4 with France. Residents allege that the miner was beating Edwards on the said date after which he reportedly fled the area. He was identified as a person of interest.

On Monday, France surrendered at the Baramita Police Station and reportedly told investigators that he killed Edwards because she made several reports to the police about him, causing him to be locked up. He also alleged that the victim was about the community drunk in the presence of their daughter.

The miner reportedly told law enforcement officers that he threw the weapon he used to kill Edwards into the Port Kaituma River. Efforts are being made to recover the weapon from the river.

France is scheduled to return to court on August 6, 2024.