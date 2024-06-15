PANCAP, WHO to collaborate in eliminating STIs in Caribbean

Kaieteur News – The Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday during a meeting in Guyana held discussions over the possibility of future collaboration to eliminate Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in the Caribbean. According to a PANCAP release, “the discussions covered various methods to seamlessly integrate Viral Hepatitis and STIs management into existing HIV programs and the development of comprehensive health strategies that address multiple diseases simultaneously for more effective public health outcomes.”

The meeting also focused on identifying opportunities to integrate Viral Hepatitis and STIs into the regional HIV agenda, aiming to formulate strategies to eliminate these diseases as public health threats, in alignment with global health goals.

The discussions held with WHO’s Director for Global HIV, Hepatitis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Dr. Meg Doherty. Doherty’s and her delegation Monica Alonso, Unit Chief of the HIV/STI and VH Unit at PAHO Washington DC, Carlos Cisneros, Technical Officer for Strategic Initiatives, Partnerships, and Country Support at WHO and Sandra Jones, Advisor for HIV/STI, VH, and TB at the PAHO/WHO Caribbean Office. Doherty’s visit to Guyana is part of her June- 12-14 Caribbean tour aimed at strengthening collaborations in the region’s health sector.

During the meeting, Dr. Doherty expressed her enthusiasm for understanding PANCAP’s work more deeply and exploring avenues for future collaborations. She highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in addressing public health challenges and emphasized the WHO’s commitment to supporting the region through collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Meanwhile, the Director of PANCAP, Dr. Wendy Telgt Emanuelson, provided an overview of PANCAP and its initiatives, including testimonials from partners who have worked with PANCAP. This was followed by Dr. Shanti Singh-Anthony’s presentation on strategies used to strengthen the region’s response to managing sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

PANCAP noted that Dr. Doherty visit was highly productive and underscored the value of regional and international collaboration in public health. The discussions laid a strong foundation for future partnerships aimed at integrating Viral Hepatitis and STIs into the regional HIV agenda.

“This collaborative effort is expected to significantly contribute to the elimination of these diseases as public health threats in the Caribbean,” PANCAP said.