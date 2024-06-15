Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine establish diplomatic relations

Latest update June 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine on Friday signed an agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The agreement was signed in New York by Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, E. Paul Chet Greene and Palestine’s Ambassador with Ministerial rank, Dr. Riyad Mansour.
According to a statement issued by Sir Ronald Sanders, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US and the OAS, both officials reaffirmed their countries adherence and commitment to the principles and purposes enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the provisions of international law, particularly in the promotion of international peace and security, respect for the sovereignty and independence of States, and non-interference in their internal affairs.
Foreign Minister Greene highlighted the agreement’s importance, stating: “We are pleased to enhance cooperation with the State of Palestine as a step towards global peace and to find lasting solutions to conflicts that secure the well-being of the people of Palestine and all nations.”
Speaking for the State of Palestine, Minster Mansour stressed “the readiness of the State of Palestine to deepen its friendship and strengthen its cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda across all fields to advance peace and security to which we all aspire and deserve”.
This agreement will be formally transmitted to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, marking a significant milestone in the diplomatic efforts of both countries, the statement concluded.
