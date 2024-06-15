Thieves ‘clean out’ unattended jewellery stall at Stabroek Market

Latest update June 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two thieves helped themselves to a quantity of gold jewellery after the stall holder left his stall at the Stabroek Market open and unattended to take food for his wife at a nearby stall.
The theft occurred at about 11:45h on Friday.
According to the reports, the stall holder’s wife was located four stalls away from his.
Police said that after the victim left his stall, two men broke one of his glass cases and grabbed a quantity of gold jewellery before running away.
Investigators are on the hunt for the thieves.
