$300k reward offered for information leading to the capture of Lusignan Prison Escapee

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service on Friday offered a $300,000 reward for information leading to the recapture of a Lusignan Prison escapee who has been wanted since May 14, 2024.

The Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, confirmed that the reward is being offered for any details that could aid in the capture of the fugitive, Jose Awad.

Awad escaped from the Lusignan Prison on May 14, 2024 while working at the snackette within the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School. Prior to his escape, he was serving a two-year sentence for break and entry and larceny.

Reports indicate that searches are still ongoing for Awad, and he was previously spotted in Parika, East Bank Essequibo. In relation to the investigation, Awad’s wife and mother-in-law were taken into custody, but the escapee remains at large.

The public is being urged to provide any information that could assist in locating and recapturing Awad.