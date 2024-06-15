Gunmen rob contractor of Ray-Ban shades

Kaieteur News – Four men armed with a gun on Friday reportedly robbed a contractor of his $20,000 Ray-Ban shades and $10,000 cash while he was building a house in Surbryanville, Georgetown.

Police said the victim is a resident of Alexander Village, Georgetown.

The robbery occurred at around 11:30h and according to the victim, he was working on the house when the gunmen walked up to him and held him at gunpoint. They reportedly grabbed his shades and also relieved him of the cash. The contractor recalled the men discharging a round before making good their escape. The matter was reported to the police and investigators have managed to apprehend one of the suspects.

A spent shell from the scene was also recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.