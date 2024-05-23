Man wanted for rape and assault

Latest update May 23rd, 2024 11:41 AM
May 23, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for Duqwan Norton for rape and assault.
Norton’s last known address is listed as Lot 15 D’Urban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown.
Persons with information about Norton’s whereabouts are being asked to contact the nearest police station.
