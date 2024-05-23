Man robs DDL contractor after seeking job

Kaieteur News – A Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) contractor was lashed to the face with a gun and robbed of his wallet containing $160,000 and his cellular phone by a man who approached him for job at the company’s East Bank Demerara (EBD) location on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Hayment Hardin of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a police report, Hayment arrived at the DDL’s compound and while walking to his worksite, a man walked up to him and asked for a job.

Police did not state what Hayment’s response was but reported that the man pulled a gun from his pants waist and lashed the contractor to his face.

The man then grabbed Hayment’s cellular phone and wallet from his pocket and ran away.

Hayment was subsequently taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.