Man wanted for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, deported from Suriname

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Sasenarine Sankar, the 47-year-old man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend was on Thursday captured in Suriname and deported to Guyana.
Sankar fled Guyana after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the attempted murder of Sandy Persaud.
The wanted man was apprehended at a tire shop in Suriname and handed over to law enforcement officials in Guyana.
The incident occurred on April 5, 2023 at No. 55 Village, Corentyne Berbice. Reports stated that Sankar, a barber, attacked Persaud with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe chops about her body leaving her with threatening injuries.
Shortly after the chopping incident he escaped to neighbouring Suriname.
In June 2023, police issued a wanted bulletin for Sankar.
