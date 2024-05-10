Man wanted for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, deported from Suriname

Kaieteur News – Sasenarine Sankar, the 47-year-old man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend was on Thursday captured in Suriname and deported to Guyana.

Sankar fled Guyana after a wanted bulletin was issued for him in connection with the attempted murder of Sandy Persaud.

The wanted man was apprehended at a tire shop in Suriname and handed over to law enforcement officials in Guyana.

The incident occurred on April 5, 2023 at No. 55 Village, Corentyne Berbice. Reports stated that Sankar, a barber, attacked Persaud with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe chops about her body leaving her with threatening injuries.

Shortly after the chopping incident he escaped to neighbouring Suriname.

In June 2023, police issued a wanted bulletin for Sankar.