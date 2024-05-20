GPF officers honoured by RHTYSC NAMILCO/Thunderbolt Flour Cricket teams

Kaieteur Sports – Four outstanding and dedicated police officers from the Rose Hall Town police station on Friday last were honored when the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt flour cricket teams hosted their annual tribute to the law enforcement officer program. The presentation took place in the conference hall of the newly built Rose Hall Police station and was attended by police officers club executives Hilbert Foster and Robby Kissoonlall along with several club members. Those honored with the 2024 Tribute to Heroes award were Corporal 23743 Mingo Adams, Corporal 20643 Bourne, Constable 22287 Archibald and Constable 26550 Alder.

Secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the tribute to the law enforcement officer program is one of several to be hosted by the club in recognition of unsung heroes in the Township of Rose Hall and the ancient county of Berbice. The Tribute to Heroes program started in 2013 with the cricket teams of the RHTYSC honoring medical workers at the Port Mourant public hospital. Over the years the program has been expanded to include postal workers, teachers, retired educators, municipality workers, firemen and students among others. Foster, who also served as president of the Berbice cricket board noted that in Guyana it is not often that we recognise and honour public servants for the service they provide to the general public. Awardees for the Tribute to Heroes program are selected by their supervisors based on their commitment, honesty, relationship with peers and the general public and years of dedication. Foster congratulated the four awardees on a job well done and urged them to continue working hard to keep the Township safe from criminal elements. He called on the management of the police station the police special emphasis on the sale of illegal drugs to youths in the Township. The club secretary committed the RHTYSC to assisting the police as much as possible. The Officer in charge of the Rose Hall Station Sean Mentore stated that the awardees deserve to be honoured and express thanks to the RHTYSC for being close friends to the police in Rose Hall. The club and the police station also agreed to work closely to get dozens of youth in the area to be part of the Bakewell/Busta Cricket Academy which starts on the 8th of July at the Area H ground. Each of the Awardees received a trophy frame certificate of excellence, a medal and two special gifts including a gift back from Mike’s pharmacy.

The Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour under-21 and First Division teams are sponsored by the National Milling Company of Agricola in East Bank Demerara. The First division team is the leading one in the Berbice having dominated the level over the years and has produced several national players including Kevin Sinclair Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Clinton Pestano, Sharmaine Campbell, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Keith Simpson among others. Overall they are RHTYSC has produced 122 players for Berbice and Guyana. The club has won a combined 121 tournaments at all levels since it was founded in 1990.