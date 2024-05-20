APNU know speed math and de PPP know speed counting

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De last Congress de PPP had, dem boys count 70,000 ballots in just a few hours. Imagine dat! Two thousand delegates, each casting 35 ballots—dat’s like tryin’ to count sand grains in a storm, but de PPP did it.

Yuh see, GECOM does tek hours to count few hundred votes at polling stations. By de time dem done, people dun fuhget who dem vote for. But de PPP? Dem whip out results faster than you could blink. If dem could do dis at de party level, just imagine de magic dey could work nationwide.

Dem boys at Kaieteur News scratchin’ dem head and wonderin’ if PPP gat supercomputers or if dem bring in some aliens from Mars to help out. De Congress scene was somethin’ outta sci-fi movie. Delegates movin’ like well-oiled machines, ballots droppin’ in boxes like raindrops, and before yuh know it, dem done count all.

Now, we nah sayin’ GECOM lazy or slow, but yuh gotta wonder if dem does count in reverse. Hours fuh hundreds? Days fuh de final count? But de PPP? Dem clock workin’ in supersonic speed.

Imagine if de PPP tek over de national vote countin’—de results woulda be in before de ink dry on de ballot paper. Election night would turn into election minute. But yuh know how it go. Dem boys seh, GECOM might feel a li’l threaten, tinkin’ de PPP tryin’ fuh tek over de whole show. Yet, if dem could count and compile dat much votes in a snap, why nah? GECOM could tek some notes, learn de tricks of de trade. Or maybe, dem should just step aside and let de speed demons run de race.

Talk half. Leff half