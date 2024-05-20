Man found dead with divorce papers in car

Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 20, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man was on Sunday found dead in a silver-grey motor car parked in the vicinity of Heroes Highway, East Bank Demerara.
According to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), ranks on patrol in Regional Division #4B discovered the motor car (registration number withheld) parked with the engine running.
Upon inspection ranks found a man in the driver’s seat with blood on his mouth and flowing from his nostrils. Blood was also found behind the driver’s seat. The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, and the man was examined and pronounced dead.
The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Moreover, further inspection of the vehicle revealed a Guyana National Identification Card in favour of the deceased and a divorce petition between the deceased and a female who resides in the United States of America. It should be noted that the identity of the deceased was not released by the police.
