CANU ranks arrested for alleged kidnapping, extortion of Brazilian businessman and wife

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News has confirmed with the head of the Custom Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh that two of his ranks have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and extorting a Brazilian businessman and his wife at Lethem, Region Nine.

There were reportedly detained for questioning at the Lethem Police Station. According to the allegations, the ranks first detained the man and his wife for questioning in relation to smuggling mercury into Guyana.

They are presently detained at the Lethem Police station for allegedly kidnapping and extorting a Brazilian businessman and his wife. During the alleged interrogation, one of the ranks reportedly pointed a gun to his head and demanded that he transfers $3 million to a Brazilian account.

Kaieteur News was told that the man and his wife agreed and they were released. Shortly after, they reported the matter to both Brazilian and Guyanese law enforcement authorities. Investigations are ongoing. A high ranking official with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was also implicated in the crime. Investigations are ongoing.