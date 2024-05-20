Latest update May 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Briton John sweeps GCF-NSC Independence 3-Stage Road Race

May 20, 2024 Sports

Briton John

Briton John

– TT’s Awai dominates Female Division

Kaieteur Sports – The air was filled with excitement as senior cycling sensation Briton John rode his way to a triumphant victory yesterday, concluding the final stage of the 41st National Three Stage Road Race organised by the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) and the National Sports Commission. John’s remarkable performance throughout the event cemented his dominance in this year’s competition.

The race’s final leg, which began in Linden, saw a large group of cyclists embarking on a challenging 65-mile journey to Georgetown. The route tested their endurance and skill, ultimately culminating at the Homestretch. Briton John, undeterred by the competition, completed a clean sweep by winning all three stages of the prestigious race. His consistency and speed were unparalleled, making him the top performer of the 2024 edition.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Enrique DeCamarand once again showed his prowess by securing second place in the Elite category, following his strong performances in the previous legs. Curtis Dey rounded out the top three with a commendable third-place finish.

In the Female division, Chyanne Awai of Trinidad and Tobago proved to be unbeatable. She clinched first place once again, showcasing her dominance across the grueling terrain. Lossie KesKei of Suriname followed closely in second place, with Abigail Jeffrey securing third.

The event also highlighted exceptional talents in various categories. Roy Mangu, who won the Masters Race, was awarded the Most Improved Rider title, while Segun Hubbard, recognized for his tenacity, received the Most Aggressive Rider award. Hubbard’s efforts paid off as he performed solidly in the Over-45 division.

Robin Persaud and Alexander Leung stood out in their respective races, with Persaud dominating the Over-45 category and Leung taking the top spot in the Junior’s race. Alex Newton emerged as the best Juvenile cyclist, finishing first in his division.

The 41st Independence Three Stage Road Race showcased a blend of seasoned local and international athletes as well as emerging talents, making it a memorable event for participants and spectators alike.

Podium finishers in the Female event, Trinidad and Tobago’s Chyanne Awai (centre), Suriname’s Lossie KesKei (left) and Abigail Jeffrey.

