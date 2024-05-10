Guyana and Palestine to collaborate in health and agriculture

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana and Palestine on Thursday signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the areas of agriculture and health.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd met with Her Excellency Linda Sobeh, Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Guyana during an official visit to Guyana on Thursday where the MoU were signed.
The Ambassador was accompanied by Ambassador Imad Alzuhairi, the Head of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) and Assistant Minister for International Cooperation.
The delegation also had the opportunity to meet with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and other members of the cabinet.
Guyana, through local donations raised $110.8M to support Palestine through its humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali has expressed Guyana’s commitment to peace and national security and underscored the country’s belief in global prosperity and unity.
He stated that Guyana is united in advancing development, peace, and better conditions for humanity. The Head of State affirmed Guyana’s support for global efforts to bring peace to Palestine and condemned the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.
