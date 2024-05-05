31st Edition of Mother/Daughter Pageant launched

Kaieteur News – The 31st edition of the locally acclaimed Mother /Daughter Pageant on Thursday officially launched.

The pageant which is being hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture Youths and Sports was launched during a red-carpet affair where it was announced that 22 pairs of mothers and daughters will compete for the coveted crown in the senior, junior and middle categories on May 11, 2024.

This year’s pageant is hosted under the theme, “Timeless Love.” The pageant founded by Ms. Ingrid Fung and her daughter Sulan Fung at the National Sports Hall in 1990 and has grown tremendously throughout the years.

Pageant producer Sulan Fung said that the event is being sponsored by Chung’s Global Inc. This event will be divided into the Igloo Junior Category, Lebrese/Bigelow Middle Category, and KFC Senior Category.

Tickets are available for purchase at the National Cultural Centre, are priced at $6000 for the stage front, $5500 for the auditorium rear, and $5000 for balcony seats. Additionally, a secret segment will be unveiled during the show, further adding to the excitement. As usual, various prizes will also be awarded during the pageant.