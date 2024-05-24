Two arrested for murder of taxi driver

Kaieteur News – Three months after 41-year-old Eon Holder was shot and killed on Alexander Street, Georgetown, two suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection to the crime.

Police said that the two suspects are aged 30 and 50 and reside on Queen Street, Cummingsburg.

Holder, a taxi driver of Lot 2498 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was killed at about 05:30h on February 24, 2024, in front of Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) located on Alexander Street.

According to police, Holder was killed by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun. According to the Police report Holder was working at a taxi service at about 04:40h when he was hired by a 50-year-old businessman of Queenstown, Georgetown to go to the Bourda Market to purchase vegetables.

Upon arrival at Alexander Street, the businessman exited the car and was walking towards Bourda Market, leaving the victim (Holder) to look for a parking space.

The businessman reportedly claimed that after five minutes, his ears were filled with sounds of a loud explosion. After hearing the explosion, he looked back and saw Holder lying on the ground about 15 feet away from his car in a pool of blood.

The businessman said he saw two men, one reportedly armed with a handgun, running away from the bloody crime scene.

Reports are that witnesses informed Police that the taxi driver reportedly parked his car in the middle of the street, blocking other vehicles from passing. This angered one of the suspects who whipped out a handgun and discharged a round at the taxi driver.

Thereafter, the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned, and the victim was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Following an examination of the body, it was noticed that Holder sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.