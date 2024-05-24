Man nabbed in sting operation trying to sell house lot to couple

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old man of Canal #1 Polder appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty to answer to a charge of felony.

Horatio Williams, on May 20, 2024 on Brickdam, Georgetown attempted to commit a felony, police said. The charge against Williams alleges that on May 20, 2024 on Brickdam, Georgetown, he attempted to obtain the sum of $250,000 by pretending that he was employed by the Ministry of Housing and was in position to acquire land for Alex and Tasleema Alberts.

The accused and the victim were not known to each other. Additionally, the victim had applied to the Ministry of Housing for a plot of land and was contacted by Williams who stated that he was employed by the ministry.

Williams had told the victim that his application had been approved. However, the victim contacted the ministry to confirm this but was told that was not true. A sting operation was conducted and the accused was arrested where an allocation letter along with a receipt of $250,000 were found in his possession. These documents were confirmed to be false as well. Williams pleaded not guilty. Bail was objected by the prosecutor due to the seriousness and nature of the charge. The prosecutor had also mentioned in court that the man had two wanted bulletins issued for him in relation to matters of a similar nature. Williams was refused bail and remanded to prison until June 13, 2024 for reports.