Israel’s 2-day raid in West Bank kills 12 Palestinians

(AP) – The Palestinian Health Ministry said the operation killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 25 others. The Israeli military launched the operation on Tuesday in the city of Jenin and adjacent urban refugee camp as part of a crackdown against militants in the area. Chairman of the administrative Board of the Jenin Camp youth Center Abdul Jabbar Shalabi said “Buildings, streets, infrastructure” were all destroyed. AP Video by Aref Tufaha, Production Jalal Bwaitel.

The Israeli military said Thursday it has completed a two-day operation in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian Health Ministry says killed 12 Palestinians and wounded 25. Militant groups claimed at least eight of the dead as fighters.

Hamas, diminished but not deterred in Gaza, is still putting up a fight after seven brutal months of war with Israel, regrouping in some of the hardest-hit areas in northern Gaza and resuming rocket attacks into nearby Israeli communities. The United Nations’ top court says it will rule Friday on South Africa’s latest urgent request for a cease-fire in Gaza. South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians, a charge Israel vehemently denies.

Rippling tensions from the war were felt in the Red Sea on Thursday, where a missile splashed down in the water near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait but caused no damage. And in Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike killed one person and wounded three school students in a nearby bus, the state-run National News Agency says. More than 400 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging fire the day after the war in Gaza began. At least 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.