Man lands in Court for tormenting pensioner

…Gets $50,000 bail

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old man who is accused of breaching a Protection Order was on Friday granted $50,000 bail when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Christopher Drakes, made his first court appearance on Friday to answer the breach of Protection Order charge.

Drakes is accused of breaching a Protection Order against his aunt, 67-year-old Deborah Williams. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that Tuesday, at Lot 57 Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, he breached the Protection Order issued in his presence on June 11, 2020.

The court heard that on the day of Drakes’ arrest, he and Williams reportedly got into an argument, in which he allegedly used abusive language towards her (Williams).

The prosecutor did not object to bail being granted but noted that Tuesday’s incident was not the first time Drakes breached the Protection Order.

Meanwhile, a frustrated Williams alleged in court that Drakes on multiple occasions took photos of her without her permission and posted them on Facebook claiming that she had a “sweet man.”

“He keeps tormenting me, I don’t know what to do anymore,” Williams exclaimed.

Upon hearing this, Magistrate Daly suggested counselling and additional support for Williams.

Additionally, Magistrate Daly said that Drakes appears to have no respect for the court order. As such, a probation officer is required to monitor Drakes until his next court appearance on May 13, 2024.

The magistrate granted bail on the ground that Drakes complies with the Protection Order, failing which he will sentenced to one week imprisonment.