Another US-based sets up shop

Kaieteur News – Ocean Edge Services, Inc. (OES) yesterday announced the official formation of a new corporation in Guyana named Ocean Edge Services (Guyana) Inc.

The new entity is an expansion of a three-year working relationship with Atlantic Marine Supplies, Inc. (AMSI), and a formalized joint venture between the two companies. Ocean Edge Services (Guyana) Inc. will headquarter in Georgetown, Guyana with plans include a new, permanent facility to be established in Georgetown within six months that will offer a full set of services to the expanding oil and gas industry in the country.

“OES project activity in Guyana has been steadily increasing, and we felt that now was the right time to formalize our partnership with Atlantic Marine Supplies and put down roots as a Guyanese corporation,” said Raouf Hadad, COO of Ocean Edge Services and who will serve as Managing Director of the new company.

“We recognize the challenges accompanying this international expansion, but we are committed to the long-term development of business in Guyana, to supporting our customers operating in the region, and to the Guyanese economy. All of us at OES are excited about the future of this joint venture.”

The initial board of directors for Ocean Edge Services (Guyana) Inc. includes Raouf Hadad; Vincent Thakur, Managing Director of AMSI; and Moen McDoom Jr., partner at McDoom & Company, attorneys at law, a Georgetown, Guyana, firm.

The 2015 and subsequent discoveries of large oil reserves off the coast of Guyana has had immense impact to the people and the economy of the nation. It has made Guyana the world’s fastest-growing economy. In both 2022 and 2023, Guyana recorded the highest real GDP growth rates of any country worldwide.

AMSI is a trusted name in the Marine/Oil & Gas Industries in Guyana. Dedicated to providing top-quality products sourced directly from leading manufacturers and with a commitment to excellence through 16 years of experience, they have become a trusted advisor for companies seeking reliable solutions in these industries. Their mission is to deliver unparalleled support to all sectors in Guyana by offering a comprehensive range of superior products and services.