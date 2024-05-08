Latest update May 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Man drowns during swimming trip at Rockstone

May 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man reportedly drowned on Monday while swimming in the Essequibo River at Rockstone, Linden Region Ten.

Police identified him as Adiel Thomas of 14th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The tragedy occurred around 13:00 hrs.

Thomas and his friends reportedly traveled to Linden for its Town Week celebrations and decided to visit Rockstone for a site-seeing expedition.

They hired a boat and went to Mosura Island, where they took photographs.

It was there that Thomas decided to take a swim. He invited his friends to join but they refused. Alone he entered the river and reportedly began swimming out into the deep. Police said, “His friends claimed that they were conversing while he was swimming, and after a few minutes, they turned to look for him but did not see him”.

They called out for him and after they got no response they reported the matter to the police. A search party was formed and his body was later located and retrieved from the river. Investigations are ongoing.

