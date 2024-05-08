Government stands in solidarity with Brazil amid deadly floods

Kaieteur News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday extended condolences to the Government and people of Brazil for the death of dozens of persons as a result of severe floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

In a letter to Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, President Ali said, “We are deeply saddened at the news of the loss of lives, the displacement of people, and the widespread destruction caused by severe flooding in that region.”

He further added, “I therefore, wish to express solidarity with the people of Brazil during this difficult time, I am confident that the determined and resilient spirit of the Brazilian people will triumph over this unfortunate tragedy.”

CNN News reported on Monday that the State’s Civil Defence Unit said, “The death toll from a series of catastrophic floods in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 83.”

The news site highlighted that authorities are also investigating four deaths to determine if they were related to the storms.

“A further 276 people are reportedly injured and at least 111 people are missing, while at least 121,000 people have been displaced, according to the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul. The disaster has affected more than 850,000 people in 345 municipalities, destroying homes, roads and bridges,” CNN stated.