Body of missing fisherman floats up at Belladrum Beach

Kaieteur News – The body of one of the two fishermen who went missing on Friday washed up on Belladrum Beach West Coast Berbice on Wednesday.

Dead is Ramdeo Samlall. Kaieteur News understands that the man’s body was identified by his sister at the Bailey’s Funeral Home.

Samlall and another man identified as Barat Bissoondial, both who are said to be from the same area, reportedly left their home last Friday around 20:00hrs to go on a fishing trip and were scheduled to return sometime the following day (Saturday). Since the men did not return when they were supposed to and were allegedly spotted by another fishing crew, a search was launched to locate them on Sunday. However, these efforts proved futile as the search team came up empty handed. After filing a missing persons’ report, reportedly a second search was launched and a boat and engine suspected to belong to the men were located on Monday. At this point the men were feared dead.