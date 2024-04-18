Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Body of missing fisherman floats up at Belladrum Beach

Apr 18, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The body of one of the two fishermen who went missing on Friday washed up on Belladrum Beach West Coast Berbice on Wednesday.

Dead is Ramdeo Samlall. Kaieteur News understands that the man’s body was identified by his sister at the Bailey’s Funeral Home.

Samlall and another man identified as Barat Bissoondial, both who are said to be from the same area, reportedly left their home last Friday around 20:00hrs to go on a fishing trip and were scheduled to return sometime the following day (Saturday). Since the men did not return when they were supposed to and were allegedly spotted by another fishing crew, a search was launched to locate them on Sunday. However, these efforts proved futile as the search team came up empty handed. After filing a missing persons’ report, reportedly a second search was launched and a boat and engine suspected to belong to the men were located on Monday. At this point the men were feared dead.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO ADDING MORE DANGER TO GUYANA AND THE REGION

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hayley Matthews named Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world

Hayley Matthews named Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world

Apr 18, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has been named Wisden’s leading Twenty20 Cricketer for 2023, as she topped all and sundry, including her male counterparts. Alan Gardner looks...
Read More
Smith, Permaul share 6 wickets as Eagles end Day1 on top 

Smith, Permaul share 6 wickets as Eagles end Day1...

Apr 18, 2024

Courtney Walsh named consultant for Zimbabwe women

Courtney Walsh named consultant for Zimbabwe

Apr 18, 2024

In-form Eagles gunning last-placed CCC 

In-form Eagles gunning last-placed CCC 

Apr 17, 2024

Paris 2024 torch lit in ancient Olympia, relay under way

Paris 2024 torch lit in ancient Olympia, relay...

Apr 17, 2024

Providence clinch EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over title

Providence clinch EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over title

Apr 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]