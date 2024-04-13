Raekwon Noel seeks assistance to realise Olympic dream

– National swimmer launched GoFundMe campaign

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Raekwon Noel, heralded as one of Guyana’s brightest swimming talents, is reaching out to the public and corporate sectors through the GoFundMe platform, for support to attend the upcoming Speedo Sectionals in Ocala, Florida, scheduled from May 24th to 26th.

His ultimate goal? Olympic qualification.

At just 18 years old, Noel stands as Guyana’s most formidable swimmer, boasting over 600 FINA points across seven events, a feat unmatched by any other active swimmer in the country, regardless of gender.

His impressive repertoire includes National Records in the 50m, 100m, 200m, and 400m Freestyle, 100m and 200m Backstroke, 50m, 100m, and 200m Butterfly, and 400m Individual Medley.

Noel’s journey in the pool began at the tender age of seven when he was selected to represent Guyana at the Goodwill Games in Barbados, a platform designed for nurturing young swimming talents.

He continued to represent Guyana at the Goodwill Games for four consecutive years from 2014 to 2017.

His debut at the CARIFTA Games came in 2018 in Jamaica, followed by another appearance in Barbados in 2019, where he marked his territory by breaking Olympian Hannibal Gaskin’s 200 butterfly record.

In December 2021, Noel made his international debut at the FINA 15th World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, representing Guyana.

Subsequently, in 2022, he proudly represented his country at the inaugural Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe, clinching a bronze medal in the 100 butterfly event.

The pinnacle of his achievements came in 2023 at the Carifta Swimming Championships, where he clinched five gold medals and shattered five national records in a single meet, solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Moreover, Noel has consistently dominated the Guyana Teachers’ Union Annual Swimming, Cycling, and Athletics Championships, earning the Champion Boy trophy for his age group four years in a row from 2015 to 2018 while competing for the North Zone team.

Link to Raekwon Noel’s GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raekwon-attend-speedo-sectionals-2024?qid=98f9c5918284a258b6c193d0733bd8da