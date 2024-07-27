Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

WFA President Andrea Johnson says selected team is well rounded and ready to impress

Jul 27, 2024 Sports

Concacaf Under-15 Girls’ Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson says the eighteen-player squad representing Guyana in the upcoming Concacaf Under-15 Girls’ Championship is well-rounded and equipped with the skills to make a strong impression at the regional competition.

The tournament, taking place in Aruba, features twenty-eight youth teams from across the Caribbean, with matches scheduled from August 5 to 11.

Guyana is placed in League C, Group G, alongside Anguilla, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Aruba All Stars. Their opening game is set for August 5 at 9 a.m. in Oranjestad against Anguilla.

The junior national team has nine locally based players and nine international youth players.

Most of the local players recently participated in the inaugural Guyana Football Federation-Blue Water Shipping Girls’ Under-15 Secondary School Championship. A total of forty-six girls, including standout performers from the hinterland regions, were in camp from July 10, working closely with the coaching staff in preparation for the selection process.

WFA President Johnson noted that the selection process was challenging, as the players demonstrated high skill levels.

“Due to the girls’ performances, selecting the final squad was a challenging task for the coaching staff. Our encampment focused on delivering high-quality training, teambuilding activities, and fostering camaraderie among players from across Guyana.”

“We have selected a well-rounded team, and I am confident that Guyana will perform admirably,” Johnson shared.

Additionally, she explained that two players will be accompanying the team as part of their developmental process, gaining valuable international exposure. However, they will not take part in any of the matches.

The fifth edition of the regional competition will also be hosted simultaneously in Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago. All three venues will feature a group stage followed by a knockout stage, with each league crowning its own champion.

GFF President Wayne Forde added, “This is the core purpose behind the launch of the GFF-Blue Water Shipping Girls’ Under-15 Championship. We have successfully established a registry of the top youth girls from across Guyana to represent the country on the international stage.”

“They are the future of football, and based on their performance in the tournament, I have absolute confidence in the squad and wish them all the best,” he shared.

The tournament was last held in 2022 in Tampa, FL, USA, where twenty teams competed.

Selected Team

Goalkeepers:

  1. Jasmine Solomon-Ross
  2. Sara Ernest

Defenders:

  1. Ayah Stewart
  2. Kuleni Springer-Williams
  3. Lily Biffin

Midfielders:

  1. Aliya John
  2. Jada LaCruz
  3. Ellie Biffin
  4. Sydney Glean

10.Kemora Edwards

11.Ella Yhip

12.Arianna Chin

Forwards:

13.Tanya Devair

14.Erin Peneux

15.Mariah Woolford

16.Allia Henry

17.Sabana Simon

18.Veronica Chatta

Developmental Players:

  1. Sonia Simon
  2. Lehiana Bengamin

Pic – Andrea Johnson

