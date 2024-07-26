Table-leaders Guyana hunting third straight win today versus Trinidad

2024 CWI Rising Stars U-19 50-Overs Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – After two resounding wins to kick start their 50-Over title hunt, current table-leaders Guyana will be seeking their third consecutive win today, when they battle Trinidad & Tobago in Round 3 of the Rising Stars U-19 championships.

Guyana stormed to back-to-back wins, beating Jamaica by 13-runs before doubling up on their overall performances by dismantling Leewards by 122-runs in the second round. Today’s match will revolve around Guyana’s ability to pull a lot from the bowling unit.

Over the past two games, the efforts of Mavendra Dindyal have spurred Guyana into the top spot, with his 5-wicket haul against Jamaica being bested by his 7-24 on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai who is in immense form, fast-bowler IsaiThorne, along with in-form all-rounder’s Jonathan Van Lange and Thaddeus Lovell being among the primary match-winners on various occasion with the ball for Guyana rolling over from the 2-Day format.

Dindyal, along with opener Rampertab Ramnauth who seems to be making a return back to peak batting form, Van Lange, Lovell along with the likes of Shahid Viera, Riyad Latif and Andrew Lim will provide the necessary impetus needed down the order.

Trinidad middle-order batsman Andrew Ramnaran scored a half-century in a losing effort during the last game against Barbados but apart from Joshua Davis, no other batsmen looked settled resulting in their loss.

Spinner Aneal Rooplal and seamer Aiden Racha shared 5 wickets against Barbados, but similar to the batting line-up, more will be needed by those in-form players as well as their teammates, should they overcome the Guyanese threat.

Guyana currently sits at the top of the leader’s table with 10.6 points, while today’s opponents Trinidad occupy the 4th spot with 6.4 points. With such a decent margin between points and positions, Guyana could easily pick up their third successive win and maintain their spot on the top of the charts.