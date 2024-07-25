Dindyal 7-24, Van Lange 77 power Guyana to122-run win

2024 CWI Rising Stars U-19 50-Over tournament…

Guyana vs. Leeward Islands

Kaieteur Sports – Leeward Island suffered a 122-run mauling at the hands of Guyana, thanks mainly to the combined, all-round efforts of Captain Mavendra Dindyal and Jonathan Van Lange at the Park Hill Field, St. Vincent.

Guyana posted a daunting 249-8 thanks to a string of knocks led by Van Lange who punched 77 with seven fours and 3 sixes. Help came from Rampertab Ramnauth (41), Captain Dindyal (39) and a boundaryless 23 from Riyad Latiff.

Fast-bowler Matthew Miller grabbed 3-46 for Leewards, who had a great start but imploded in the end thanks to Dindyal’s mind-boggling spell, which produced 4 wickets including a hat-trick off his first over. The Guyana skipper followed up his 5-fer in the opening game with one of the best returns in Regional U19 cricket, 7-24.

Leewards were restricted to 127 all out despite a blistering knock from T’yanick Honore, who clobbered 5 sixes and 3 fours in his 45-ball 56. Van Lange grabbed 2-19 as he too completed a brilliant game.

When Guyana batted first, Dindyal and Ramnauth added 80 for the opening stand, as both batsmen looked extremely comfortable in the middle. After the loss of his brother Rampersaud for 4, Rampertab and his captain then put Guyana in the driver’s seat with their half-century partnership.

After persistent bowling, the partnership was broken but by then Guyana’s team 100 was up in the 25th over, despite losing their two main batsmen. Guyana’s 150 came at the end of the 37th over with Van Lange continuing to play his shots as he crept into the 40’s.

Van Lange’s 50 soon came off 65 balls with Guyana looking to stretch their total with less than 10 overs remaining. The all-rounder cut loose with a flurry of boundaries before gifting his wicket away as Thaddeus Lovell (12) and Andrew Lim (19) played useful knocks.

Action continues Friday with Guyana battling arch rivals Trinidad & Tobago.