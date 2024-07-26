National U17 selectee benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Pugnacious opener and wicketkeeper Vikash Wilkinson is the latest young cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. He was recently selected for the Guyana under17 cricket team to participate in the regional tournament which will commence in Trinidad and Tobago from August 11.

Vikash is representing Guyana for the second year at that level. He is a member of Enmore Cricket Club and recently represented Demerara at the under19 and 17 levels in the GCB Inter County tournaments. The right hander was the recipient of one pair of batting gloves. He expressed gratitude for the token. This project is pleased to be part of his development and reminded him of the importance of the level of discipline required for success.

The project will continue to support young people and are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through youths.

To date, seventy nine young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty two bats, three boxes, six helmets, thirty pairs of cricket shoes, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty three pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, a set of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each).

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.