Court summons case against Rickford Burke postponed, awaiting decision of High Court challenge

Kaieteur News – Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Thursday deferred the court summons case against U.S.-based Activists Rickford Burke pending the outcome of the civil proceedings in the High Court.

The matter came up Thursday at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court when Magistrate Azore made the decision and adjourned the matter to April 22, 2024.

In a press release from Attorney-at-Law, Dawn Cush one of the lawyers representing Burke said it was stated that on Thursday the case requiring Burke’s attendance at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, East Coast Demerara was called. This summons was allegedly served on Mr. Burke at his home in Brooklyn, New York, USA. The summons was issued by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court to be served on Mr. Burke at an address at Fellowship, West Coast Demerara.

Mr. Burke was charged with Conspiracy with other persons to publish defamatory libel with a view to extort money and Conspiracy with other persons to offer to abstain from publishing defamatory libel with a view to extort money, Cush said in her release.

She said on Thursday morning when the matter was called at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court, Burke was not present but he was represented by lawyers including herself along with Mr. Roysdale Forde, SC and Ms. Sasha King named in the civil proceedings in the Guyana High Court, against the Attorney General and Her Worship Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The First Respondent, the Attorney General, was represented in court by Mr. Darsahan Ramdhani, K.C.

The magistrate indicated that she is deferring the hearing pending the outcome of the civil proceedings in the High Court, and adjourned the matter to April 22, 202 and declined to hear any submissions from Mr. Ramdhani, KC, Cush stated. The civil proceedings filed by Mr. Burke’s Attorneys seek to quash the defendant summons allegedly served on Mr. Burke and that resort to Criminal Defamation to protect individual reputation is unnecessary, disproportionate, excessive and reasonably justified and or required to protect reputations, rights and freedoms of other persons and thereby unconstitutional.