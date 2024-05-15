New $53M training centre, labour office for Oronoque, Region One

Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) will be establishing a $53 million technical training centre and labour office at Oronoque in Port Kaituma, Matarkai sub-district, Region One, following the recent sod-turning ceremony.
When completed, residents will benefit from a range of skill training programmes and services for the first time. The project is scheduled to be completed in six months and will feature similar design to the training centres currently being built in Corriverton and New Amsterdam in Region Six. This modern building will feature welding and fabrication and joinery facility, in accordance with the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs) standards.
The plot of land was provided by the Ministry of Housing and Water in conjunction with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). Additionally, a technical officer from BIT will be assigned to the area. Some 20 residents from Canal Bank and Sebai in Region One are already participating in a four-month programme to become licensed small engine technicians, following the recent launch of the training programme.
Upon completion, these individuals will be able to pursue entrepreneurial ventures to earn an income. These training programmes are part of the government’s broader developmental plan to provide training opportunities for Guyanese to be certified. (DPI)
U.S. Fighter Jets and U.K. War Ships coming to protect Guyanese
May 15, 2024– Golden Jaguars head coach satisfied with team performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Golden Jaguars head coach Jamaal Shabazz aims to conclude the two-match friendly against the...
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – The PPP is cagey when it comes to constitutional change at the national level. Its General Secretary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]