New $53M training centre, labour office for Oronoque, Region One

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) will be establishing a $53 million technical training centre and labour office at Oronoque in Port Kaituma, Matarkai sub-district, Region One, following the recent sod-turning ceremony.

When completed, residents will benefit from a range of skill training programmes and services for the first time. The project is scheduled to be completed in six months and will feature similar design to the training centres currently being built in Corriverton and New Amsterdam in Region Six. This modern building will feature welding and fabrication and joinery facility, in accordance with the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQs) standards.

The plot of land was provided by the Ministry of Housing and Water in conjunction with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC). Additionally, a technical officer from BIT will be assigned to the area. Some 20 residents from Canal Bank and Sebai in Region One are already participating in a four-month programme to become licensed small engine technicians, following the recent launch of the training programme.

Upon completion, these individuals will be able to pursue entrepreneurial ventures to earn an income. These training programmes are part of the government’s broader developmental plan to provide training opportunities for Guyanese to be certified. (DPI)