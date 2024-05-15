Expedite rehabilitation works on Linden Highway – Region 10 Officials

Highway smash-up…

Kaieteur News – Officials in Region Ten are calling for the urgent expedition of the rehabilitative works along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway in wake of Monday’s horrific accident which claimed the lives of five persons.

The officials believe that the current state of the roads and speeding contributed to the tragic accident.

Though the survivors are yet to detail what transpired early Monday morning, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement attributed speeding and loss of control of the vehicles to the accident.

Eye witnesses related that the particular stretch of road in the vicinity of Long Creek is very wavy and unbalanced, causing drivers to change lanes when driving.

“Inquiries disclosed that PTT 8159 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane while PAF 6785 was proceeding north along the western drive lane both allegedly at a fast rate, as the vehicles were about to pass each other, the driver of PAF 6785 reportedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to collide head-on with PTT 8159,” the police statement said.

The Government of Guyana budgeted $10B for major rehabilitative works along Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Region 10 Member of Parliament (MP) Jermaine Figueira in his statement called on the government to move ahead with the works that have been budgeted for.

“In January 2024, it was announced that US$183 million was earmarked for the reconstruction of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, yet this much needed action remains noticeably absent. Why? How much more lives have to be lost for positive change?

In this regard, I again call upon all road users to exercise greater responsibility as I implore the government to expedite necessary investments to fix this highway and for greater police presence to help curb the rampant recklessness on this vital route,” he said.

While calling on the government to do its part, Figueira also called out drivers for reckless driving on the thoroughfare that is infamous for fatal accidents.

“The urgent need for responsible road use while infrastructural improvements are crucial, the behaviour of road users plays a pivotal role in ensuring safety. Reckless driving, particularly by heavy-duty trucks transporting sand, stones, and lumber, poses a significant threat to all road users.

These vehicles often speed, overlook traffic regulations, and operate with little regard for the safety of others, leading to frequent, sometimes fatal, accidents.

To every driver on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, consider this a plea for heightened vigilance and responsibility. The highway is not merely a route for transportation but a shared space that requires mutual respect and adherence to traffic laws,” the Member of Parliament said.

The MP, who is also a teacher, works at the same school with Dwalon Farrel who died in Monday’s accident. Farrel was heading to Linden at the time with the other passengers. Figueira said the loss of his colleague is particularly poignant, as he prioritised making an impact on his students’ lives.

Similar calls for rehabilitative works to commence were made by Linden’s Deputy Mayor Dominique Blair, who said, “This incident underscores the urgent need for immediate action to address safety concerns on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. We cannot afford to wait for more lives to be lost before taking decisive steps to ensure the safety of all road users…I urge the government to prioritise the necessary infrastructure improvements and maintenance work on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway without delay. Enhancements such as improved signage, road markings, and lighting, as well as measures to address any hazardous conditions, are essential to prevent future accidents and protect the lives of our citizens.”

In addition to calls for the rehabilitation and improvement of the thoroughfare, citizens also made calls for the reopening of the healthcare facility at Long Creek. They believe that the facility would enable swifter response when accidents occur on the highway. It is believed that some of the lives lost, could have been saved had the response time been faster and more efficient.

Meanwhile, the survivors of the accidents are all still warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). They are identified as Asha Grannum, Aubery Gandi, Rashana Burberry, and Ashana Rammacingo. Their conditions are listed as stable but serious.

Those who died in the accident are Rayhum Leacock, Clinton Patterson, Uranie Hall, Rushell Leacock, and Dwalon Farrel.

A candle light vigil is being held in Kwakwani on Thursday, in honour of three of the five victims who lived there. They were journeying to Georgetown at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile in Linden, teachers showed solidarity for their two colleagues who died by donning black to the planned Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) protest on Tuesday.