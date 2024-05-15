Man electrocuted by his own illegal connection

Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old taxi driver was reportedly electrocuted on Sunday by an illegal connection he set up at his Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.
Dead is Rondel Wilson.
Police said that Wilson’s body was found around 12:10hrs in a drain next to his home.
“It is alleged that the deceased (Wilson) set up an illegal electrical diversion system in his building, with several live electric wires in close proximity” police said while adding that “Residents in the area reportedly heard a loud noise (an explosion) as the deceased was tending to the wires at the time of the incident”.
Police are investigating the matter.
U.S. Fighter Jets and U.K. War Ships coming to protect Guyanese
May 15, 2024– Golden Jaguars head coach satisfied with team performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Golden Jaguars head coach Jamaal Shabazz aims to conclude the two-match friendly against the...
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – The PPP is cagey when it comes to constitutional change at the national level. Its General Secretary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]