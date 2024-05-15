Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man electrocuted by his own illegal connection

May 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old taxi driver was reportedly electrocuted on Sunday by an illegal connection he set up at his Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

Dead is Rondel Wilson.

Police said that Wilson’s body was found around 12:10hrs in a drain next to his home.

“It is alleged that the deceased (Wilson) set up an illegal electrical diversion system in his building, with several live electric wires in close proximity” police said while adding that “Residents in the area reportedly heard a loud noise (an explosion) as the deceased was tending to the wires at the time of the incident”.

Police are investigating the matter.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 13th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

U.S. Fighter Jets and U.K. War Ships coming to protect Guyanese

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars hunting ‘W’ tonight

Golden Jaguars hunting ‘W’ tonight

May 15, 2024

– Golden Jaguars head coach satisfied with team performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Golden Jaguars head coach Jamaal Shabazz aims to conclude the two-match friendly against the...
Read More
Back to basic!

Back to basic!

May 15, 2024

Dolphin Swim Club takes GASA to World Aquatics Integrity Committee

Dolphin Swim Club takes GASA to World Aquatics...

May 15, 2024

iBET sending Keith Dowridge to the Champions League finals

iBET sending Keith Dowridge to the Champions...

May 15, 2024

Season two of the YBG U23 Tertiary Basketball League underway

Season two of the YBG U23 Tertiary Basketball...

May 15, 2024

Clubs and referees participate in round one review sessions

Clubs and referees participate in round one...

May 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]