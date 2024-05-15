Man electrocuted by his own illegal connection

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old taxi driver was reportedly electrocuted on Sunday by an illegal connection he set up at his Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home.

Dead is Rondel Wilson.

Police said that Wilson’s body was found around 12:10hrs in a drain next to his home.

“It is alleged that the deceased (Wilson) set up an illegal electrical diversion system in his building, with several live electric wires in close proximity” police said while adding that “Residents in the area reportedly heard a loud noise (an explosion) as the deceased was tending to the wires at the time of the incident”.

Police are investigating the matter.