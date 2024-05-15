Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Lusignan Prison inmate escapes, supervising officer under close arrest

May 15, 2024

Kaieteur News – An inmate of the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) escaped on Tuesday while labouring at the snackette in the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School.

Escapee, Jose Awad

The escapee has been identified as Jose Awad.

Reports are that Awad, of Redlock Lima Sand, Essequibo, escaped around 13:00h. He was serving two years for break and enter and simple larceny.

According to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), the prisoner was left unsupervised for a short period of time when he made good his escape.

Several search teams were dispatched in different areas in an effort to recapture the inmate.

The Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot has urged the public, as well as the escapee’s relatives and friends, to provide any relevant information regarding his whereabouts to the Officer-in-Charge at the Lusignan Prison or the nearest police station so that he can be returned to prison. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.

The GPS also called on the escapee to surrender to avoid serious confrontation that is likely to involve the use of force.

Meanwhile, as investigations continue, the supervising officer will be under close arrest.

