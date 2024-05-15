iBET sending Keith Dowridge to the Champions League finals

Latest update May 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 15, 2024 Sports
A dream come true!
Kaieteur Sports – “It’s a dream come true,” Keith Dowridge exclaimed, describing his elation upon winning an all-expenses-paid trip to witness the UEFA Champions League finals clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on June 1, courtesy of iBET Supreme.
Dowridge emerged as the lucky winner from thousands of entries, seizing what many consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Guyanese football enthusiasts to experience the pinnacle of club football live.
“I’m still thinking that I’m dreaming, so I must say thanks to iBET Supreme for their kind gesture and I hope that there’s more like this in the future,” Dowridge remarked during the official presentation ceremony, held at iBET’s Charlotte Street location.
According to the avid iBET gamer, “I never in my wildest dreams thought that I would get to watch a Champions League finals live; I’m still dreaming, so maybe by the time I’m ready to travel I’ll snap out of it and get back to reality. But to be at Wembley, the most talked about stadium in Europe right now.”
Present at the event were iBET Supreme’s General Manager, Abigail Primo-Chase, Senior Marketing Manager Omar Dattadeen, and Brand Ambassador Rawle Toney.
Dattadeen extended his congratulations to Dowridge for claiming the top prize in the promotion and urged him to fully relish his London excursion, all compliments of the sports and virtual gaming company.
Meanwhile, the promotion, which required iBET customers to spend $2000 or more to qualify, offered consolation prizes, one of which—an iPhone 15 Pro—was won by Neeraj Khan.
“I signed up about two weeks ago and have been playing ever since. So, two weeks later, winning an iPhone feels great! I’m really happy! I find iBET fun to play,” Khan shared.
Dellon Caesar, who took home the third-place prize of a 55” Samsung Smart TV, expressed his disappointment at not winning the trip to the Champions League finals. However, he found solace in concluding the promotion with a prize.
“I’m happy to have won this television; it’s actually my second TV win with iBET,” Caesar remarked, encouraging others to sign up and join the sports betting platform.
