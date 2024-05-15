EU-Latin America group to help Guyana tackle cross-border crimes

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall on Monday welcomed a delegation from the Europe-Latin America Programme of Assistance against Transnational Organised Crime (EL PACCTO) 2.0, in support of combat cross-border crimes in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The EL PACCTO 2.0 team, on a mission to address transnational organised crime, is currently touring Caribbean countries, including Guyana, to identify crucial areas for support and capacity building.

The delegation, led by Marc Reina Tortosa, Senior Executive Manager, included Alain Lemangnen, Strategic Key Expert for Environmental Crime, Maite Verhoeven, Strategic Key Expert for the Caribbean, Luuk Bruijn, Project Officer, and Federico Suarez, Programme Manager, Delegation of the EU to Guyana. Accompanying the Attorney General were Shoshanna V. Lall, Assistant Solicitor General, and Rommel St. Hill, AML/CFT Officer.

In the press release, the team outlined EL PACCTO’s commitment to a regional approach in the Caribbean, involving institutions like the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Regional Security System (RSS).

During discussions, Nandlall emphasized the significance of the project for both the region and Guyana, particularly in light of the country’s burgeoning oil industry. He stressed the necessity for a robust legal and policy framework to safeguard against transnational crime, ensuring the protection of Guyanese citizens and investors.

Nandlall outlined key areas of focus for EL PACCTO’s mission in Guyana, including drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, environmental crimes, cybercrime, and human trafficking. He highlighted ongoing legislative efforts, such as the recently passed AML/CFT Act, proposed Firearms Act, new Cybercrime legislation, and initiatives for asset recovery and management.

Recognising the need for specialised expertise, Nandlall proposed collaboration with EL PACCTO to provide training for judges, magistrates, and security professionals in investigating financial crimes. He emphasized the importance of such training in effectively prosecuting criminal elements involved in cross-border activities.